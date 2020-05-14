A Circuit Court in Kumasi has granted bail to the 26-year old man who allegedly assaulted his three-year-old son for urinating on his bed.

The suspect, Ebenezer Osei Bonsu who appeared in court pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.

He was granted a GHS50,000 bail with three sureties and will reappear on 21st May 2020.

The court presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah granted the accused person bail on grounds of COVID-19.

After the ruling, counsel for the accused person, Samuel Amofa Koduah who spoke to Citi News after proceedings expressed his satisfaction for the ruling.

“My client was presented before the court and charged with assault and as a constitutional right, we applied for bail for him and the court saw the need in our application and granted him bail to the tune of GHS50,000 with three sureties which to us is a fair deal. And because of the Coronavirus, it is not healthy sending people to jail over such issues when the Constitution and the Supreme Court have made definite pronouncement about the granting of bail and the issues concerning and its related matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, relatives including the mother of the victim say they are not happy about the court’s pronouncement.

Grandfather of the victim, Obeng Peter fears his daughter’s life could be unsafe after the court granted bail to the accused.

“Looking at the nature of the case, even I am not a lawyer or anything but I was expecting a remand and then we continue with the case but granting him bail we are not happy but that clause that came that because of the [COVID-19] disease, they are granting him bail, I have no other choice but he can plan to kill my daughter,” he lamented.

Background

A 26-year old father was arrested by Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region after he allegedly assaulted his three-year-old son.

According to police, the young man, who had a truncated relationship with the boy’s mother, claims the victim damaged his phone and urinated on his bed.

The three old victim, who is only known as Junior, lies on a hospital bed at the Children’s Ward of the Manhyia Government Hospital.

Pictures of severe injuries he sustained on his back, forehead, and other parts of his body went viral on social media.

This prompted public and media attention.

