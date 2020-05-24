Meg’s Signature, a Ghana-based clothing line has donated face masks to Citi FM.

According to Mr Amos Kevin-Annan who made the donation on behalf of Meg’s Signature, the ‘Citi FM’ branded face masks are made up of fabric with an inner lining of surgical nose masks.

This, he explained allows the face masks to be reused while providing the wearer best protection from COVID-19.

He also explained why Meg’s Signature took the initiative to donate the face masks.

“This is a donation I am doing on behalf of Meg Signature. Meg and her friend Ann Nkansah have put this together for the Citi family. They are ardent listeners of Citi and also they listen to FamLife. We were there when they blessed us with 10 face masks and they also decided to present 20 to Citi for the workers so that they are protected during the COVID-19 period.”

Mr Kevin-Annan also called on the public to emulate the example of Meg’s Signature and lend out a helping hand to the fight against COVID-19.

“I would like to encourage everyone that we should not just look on, the little you can do to support the work of our frontline workers is crucial and Citi as a media house and its staff are always interviewing individuals out there and so anything you can do to also support, do it. Then also, those who are vulnerable in our community needs to be noticed and supported. Meg’s Signature believes this little donation can serve as an incentive and an inspiration to others so let us all be inspired and let out a helping hand to relevant radio always.”