The Takoradi office of the Petroleum Commission has taken delivery of a locally manufactured automated movable handwashing bay as its support to local ingenuity and protection of clients as well as staff from COVID-19 infection.

The handwashing bay called ‘Sun-Sink’ addresses major limitations with various handwashing facilities already in use, as it ensures automatic dispensing of soap, water and tissue paper without touching taps, thereby eliminates any possible source of COVID-19 infections.

The Western Regional Manager of the Petroleum Commission, Alfred Aya, told Citi News, the Petroleum Commission led by its CEO in line with its mandate of promoting Local Content decided to purchase the first two manufactured ‘Sun-Sink’ automated movable handwashing bay to encourage Ghanaians who are helping to provide answers and options to Ghana’s determination to limit COVID-19 infections.

“We got information about this product by a group of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs and in line with our policy in ensuring Local Content, the Petroleum Commission management approached them to come out with this hand washing basin. We asked them to produce two for the Accra and Takoradi offices as part of promoting Local Content.”

“It is also to help in promoting the best hygienic practice in handwashing among staff and clients that come here because with this machine, you don’t have to come into contact with anything but the sensors dispense the water and soap and you just release your tissue paper to clean your hands afterwards. So that is what motivated management to support.“

When asked about whether the Petroleum Commission is ready to support similar initiatives within what the PC calls ‘Local-Local Content’ support, Mr. Aya said the Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr., through him has already extended an invitation of support to some Sekondi-Takoradi residents whom the Commission heard were innovating such needed gadgets but they are yet to take advantage of it.

“When you look at the current administration style of the Chief Executive, he is so much passionate about promoting Local Content, and when the COVID-19 also came, those of us that work in the Commission can attest to that he is doing everything to ensure that the staff of the Commission and clients are well protected.”

“So when my CEO got to know of some producers of sanitizer stance in Takoradi, he made me contact them but there is no feedback from them. We were willing to procure a number of them and I have made several contacts with them but they never responded.“

The Sun-Sink automated handwashing basin was manufactured by Magnifico Solutions, a local team of four entrepreneurs. Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19, the pandemic seems to be gradually unearthing Ghanaian innovators and the Petroleum Commission is committed in their support of such innovation to help fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.