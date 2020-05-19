One of Ghana’s finest rappers from the stables of GADOne Records, Kofi Jamar, is girding up to serve music lovers with his debut EP titled ‘Truth’.

The release of the six-track EP comes after proving his mettle with the single ‘In the City.’

‘In the City’ had Ice Prince from Nigeria and Khaligraph Jones. These two rappers are Africa’s finest with Khaligraph Jones recently winning the best Rapper Africa at Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos.

“The ‘Truth’ EP is basically to share my story (the real truth) with the world and also the T.r.u.t.h is broken down into transforming rhythms under thousand hours,” he disclosed.

Kofi noted that when the tape (EP) comes out, fans will understand it from the first track he calls 1000hours to the last one.

He added that the tape is also his TRUTH because it shows his versatility.

“You will enjoy Kofi Jamar as a rapper who is blending different genres and creating different melodies just for your listening pleasure.” he said.

The 6-track body of work features songstress S3fa on Track 3, and it is the only feature on the entire project.

Track 1: 1000 Hours

Track 2: Mi dey up

Track 3: Kyere Me FT S3fa

Track 4: Ade3bi

Track 5: Make You Mine

Track 6: Forward Ever

–

By: ghanaweekend.com