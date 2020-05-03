Ghana has been cited as the fifth most committed country to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by the policy and advocacy think tank, AfroChampions.

But Ghana did not feature in the top 10 with respect to implementation readiness, according to the group’s AfCFTA Year Zero report.

In the combined ranking of Commitment and Implementation Readiness, Ghana was in the sixth spot.

The reported noted that some of the most committed countries such as Ghana, Mali, Togo and Uganda “are not necessarily the most prepared in terms of trade infrastructure, customs efficiency and access to credit for industry.”

“Conversely, some of the least committed countries (such as Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania) performed very strongly in terms of implementation readiness,” the report added.

The most AfCFTA committed country is Rwanda which scores 83.93 percent on the commitment scale, and the least committed country is Eritrea with a score of 0.85 percent.

The country with the best implementation readiness is South Africa, with a score of 68 percent.

In the combined ranking of Commitment and Implementation Readiness, Rwanda emerged top of the table.

The report further noted that none of the three largest economies on the continent; South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria, feature in the top ten overall country performance.