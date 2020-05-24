The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said stakeholder consultations on easing restrictions in the country are currently ongoing.

The President, while addressing the nation at the 2020 Virtual Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration said these consultations, which are expected to come to an end by the close of this week will help in defining a clear roadmap for easing restrictions.

“Stakeholder consultations are taking place on the way forward towards the easing of restrictions so that our social and economic lives can go back to normal.

“I expect these consultations to conclude this week, so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions. We have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever.”

The President’s comment comes in the wake of a raging debate about the appropriate time for schools to reopen, given the circumstances of COVID-19.

While some have been pushing for the reopening of schools, others have kicked against the proposal.

Schools in Ghana have been closed since March 2020 as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

A ban was also placed on all public, social and religious gatherings by President Akufo-Addo on March 15, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

When he extended the ban, the President said there was a unanimous decision with the leaders of the major interest groups that it was early to lift it.

Heads of Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana recently, however, expressed their preparedness to resume activities, as they put together a proposal for the government to clearly spell out modalities under which they can safely perform their programmes without endangering the lives of congregants.

Follow @EfeAnsah

