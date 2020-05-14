A young mother in Kumasi is grieving after a woman who allegedly posed as a worker at the Komfo Anokye Hospital (KATH) allegedly stole her baby.

According to 19-year-old Mariam Yahaya, she had returned to the hospital on Wednesday for a medical review after her delivery by Caesarian Section.

While on her way to one of the wards at the hospital with her baby, a woman approached her and asked if she was coming for a checkup.

Mariam Yahaya responded to all questions and ended up giving her National Health Insurance Scheme card and other medical forms to the woman.

Mariam explained that the woman insisted that she [Mariam] has to get a face mask and gloves before entering the ward.

She then handed over her medical forms, the NHIS card and GHS5 to the woman to help her get the protective gear from a pharmacy outside the hospital.

The woman then requested to help Marian with the baby since the young mother found it difficult to walk to the pharmacy.

While at the pharmacy, the woman asked Mariam to wait, but after some time, she could not trace the supposed helper who had her baby.

“The reason why I gave my baby to her was that she requested for my NHIS card and the medical form. She told me those were the requirements before nursing mothers could be given free face mask and hand gloves at the hospital. I have never seen the woman, but I can identify her when I see her. This is the first time I have given birth. My baby is fair in complexion and has a birthmark on its thighs,” she added.

Mariam, who looked devastated and flanked by relatives could not hold back her tears when she recalled the incident that led to the disappearance of her baby.

She has appealed to Government and the public to help her find the baby.

Mariam’s husband, 21-year old Nasiru Abubakar, who is equally devastated, told Citi News that “since I heard the issue, I couldn’t eat and I am so frustrated. That is my first child and it is not easy to lose a baby to a total stranger just like that.”

Police in the Ashanti Region has begun investigations into the incident.

The Management of the hospital said its attention has been drawn to the matter and it would assist police in their investigations.