RMG Ghana Ltd, a leading agricultural input distribution company has commenced a project to support farmers in the Sissala East and West districts of the Upper West Region to increase their production in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known as the RMG farmers support programme, the project seeks to distribute over 30,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as hand sanitizers, nose masks and carbolic soaps to beneficiary farmers in the two districts.

It will also ensure the timely supply of farm inputs at subsidized prices and provide emergency crop protection services as well as educational campaigns on COVID-19 to the farmers.

The Sissala East has recorded 7 out of the current 21 COVID-19 positive cases in the Upper West region.

The Communications Officer of RMG Ghana Ltd, Sylvester Kwame Osei, speaking after distributing some of the PPEs to farmers at Lipilimeh in the Sissala West district said his outfit is fully committed to supporting the government to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the Ghanaian citizenry.

“We know the government cannot do it all. It requires the support of the private sector to complement the activities of the government. We as a company has put together the farmers support programme to help farmers because we know there are other programmes targeting different groups of people. The reason why we do this is to cater for the welfare of farmers so that they will continue to be efficient to feed this country.“

The Communications Officer who was in the company of some officials of RMG Ghana Ltd and staff of the Ghana Health Service also extended the distribution to Sorbelle, as well as Kowie in the Sissala East where the health officials took turns to educate farmers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief farmer of Cotton at Lipilimeh, Fuseini Yowie thanked the company for the gesture.

He was optimistic that the support will help farmers in the two Sissala areas to increase their production.

The RMG Farmers support programme is estimated to cover more than 20,000 farmers in the two districts.