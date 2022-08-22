The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later today begin a two-day official visit to the Upper West Region.

He is expected to inspect ongoing projects and cut the sod for the construction of some roads in the area.

As part of his itinerary, the president will also have an interview on Radio Upper West, after which he will pay a courtesy call on the Wa-Na today, Monday, August 22, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo would depart Wa to Lambussie to inspect the Agenda 111 Project and then to Nandom to pay a courtesy call on the Nandom Na, have a radio interview, after which he will cut the sod for the dualisation of the Nandom Town roads.

The President will return to Wa in the evening and meet MMDCEs, regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as constituency chairmen.

On Tuesday, August 23, the President will inspect the ongoing Wa Shopping Centre and move to Daffiama-Bussie-Isa Constituency, to pay a courtesy call on the Isa Na as well as inspect the ongoing Isa Agenda 111 project.

He would also visit Kaleo and Wechiau to commission the Kaleo Solar Power Project in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency and inspect Agenda 111 projects at Wechiau in the Wa West Constituency, then depart to Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region.

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Upper West Region had threatened to boycott the president’s visit after they accused the regional minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, of sidelining them from the planning of the tour.

They later smoked the peace pipe and urged their members to give the president their full support as he begins the tour.