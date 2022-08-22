The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, in collaboration with Blue Band Margarine, distributed 30,000 pieces of margarine to seven second-cycle schools and two tertiary institutions in the Ellembelle District.

This comes on the back of recent feeding challenges facing most Senior High Schools in the country.

The MP who commended Upfield Ghana Ltd, manufacturers of Blue Band Margarine, for supporting his effort also said it became necessary for him to support the schools by helping to supplement the nutritional needs of students.

“This gesture is to reassure our beloved students that despite the difficulties they are facing with the quality of feeding, they must know that they are too important and that we care about the education they are pursuing,“ he said.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who took the opportunity of the Parliamentary recess to tour all the senior high schools and two tertiary institutions in the Ellembelle District met with students, heads, principals, and the teaching and non-teaching staff to have first-hand information on the current developments in the schools and to offer support.

In addition to the 30,000 pieces of margarine, he also distributed over 120 pieces of street lights to the schools to help improve visibility and security at night.

In addition, the Ellembelle MP made undisclosed cash donations to support ongoing infrastructure projects in some of the schools.

The beneficiary schools and colleges include Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School, Kikam Technical Institute, Esiama Senior High/Technical School, Uthman Bin Affan Senior School at Kamgbunli, St. Theresah’s Vocational Institute at Awiaso, Charlotte Dolphyne Vocational Institute at Sanzule, Bonzo Kaku Senior High School at Awiaso, SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Asanta and Esiama Community Health Training School.

The MP also donated a laptop computer to Esiama Secondary Technical School for winning the High School Africa Competition.