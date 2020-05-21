A woman infected with COVID-19 has successfully delivered a baby girl at the Tarkwa Apinto Hospital.

Dr. Frank Baidoe-Ansah, who led the Caesarean section said the delivery was not without its complications.

After initial difficulties, he told Citi News that they “tried to use a vacuum to deliver the baby. It was not successful so eventually, we had to go to theatre and do a Cesarean section for her.”

He noted that this delivery has boosted the morale of staff at the hospital.

“It has boosted the confidence level for me and the staff as well. We are also excited that we have been of help to the mother and the baby.”

The Apinto Hospital has been managing COVID-19 cases for the past three weeks.

There are currently 20 COVID-19 patients at the hospital being treated.

Dr. Baidoe-Ansah further indicated that the hospital was in need of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

“It [treating COVID-19 patients] requires a lot of logistics. PPE is a challenge for us. If you look at the amount of PPE the staff will use in a day, it is quite a big task for the hospital.”

“So we are appealing to corporate organisation, to churches and other philanthropic organisations to come to our aid so we get enough PPE to treat these patients,” he added.

The news of this delivery in Ghana comes after the tragic reports from South Africa that a two-day-old baby has died with coronavirus.

The baby’s mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive, the country’s Health Minister said.

The baby was born prematurely and needed help with breathing.