Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 8,297 following the confirmation of 227 new cases.

This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s case count update of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The update also indicates that 39 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.

Two more persons have also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll at 38.

More soon…

Follow @Khaptain4real