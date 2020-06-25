After its full rebranding, Absa Bank Ghana has won its first global industry award in less than a year.

The bank has been adjudged the 2020 Best Retail Bank in Ghana by the reputable international business magazine Global Banking & Finance Review based in the United Kingdom.

This was made known when the magazine recently announced winners of its 2020 Global Banking & Finance Awards which recognize prominent companies of all sizes in specific areas of expertise and excellence within the financial space.

The Global Banking & Finance Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community.

Global Banking & Finance Review has an annual circulation of 7.5 million providing quality and in-depth insights to readers that comprise of Presidents, CEOs, CFOs and senior decision-makers within Fortune 500 companies, leading banks, financial institutions, Central Banks and individuals interested in financial markets and news, from over 200 countries.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana, said “We are excited to win this global award.

We could not have achieved this feat without the support of our key stakeholders including colleagues and customers. It is a reflection of the efforts the bank is making to ensure we provide innovative financial solutions and service that support our customers in bringing their possibilities to life.”

“With an over a 100-year heritage backed by a new bold growth strategy which prioritises innovation & digital leadership, Absa Bank will continue to be an active force for good in society by providing value to our relationship with customers,” Mr. Addo said.

Absa Bank Ghana is a market leader that combines its strong expertise, deep local insight and vast product knowledge to bring the best of banking to its customers and clients.

With 67 service outlets and about 170 ATMs spread across the country, Absa Bank Ghana also provides a wide range of bancassurance products and an array of digital banking solutions – including a new Mobile Banking App which allows customers to transact from the comfort of their home or office using a fingerprint or facial recognition, CashSend (ATM money transfer), ATM Cash Deposit and Mobile Money services; as well as Credit Cards and Point of Sale terminal services among others.