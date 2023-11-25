Global changes in the use of technology and the nature of work have urgent implications for how young people are prepared for the future workplace. Employers are increasingly looking for young people who are agile, flexible, adaptable, proactive, creative, and collaborative.

Though soft skills are very important, these skills are poorly understood, not well assessed, and too often overlooked in policy and institutional contexts, including education, training, and the workplace.

Absa Bank Ghana recognizes the need to provide a platform to prepare the youth effectively for the job market. The bank recently hosted a ReadytoWork youth engagement event programme with key speakers who shared nuggets on how young people can be ready for future work.

Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, Priscilla Yeboah emphasized the bank’s commitment to continue to make ReadytoWork very relevant for young people, to meet the demands of the rapidly changing world. This is in line with our purpose of “EMPOWERING AFRICA’S TOMORROW TOGETHER…one story at a time”

“We have introduced a ReadytoWork mobile app that has created a community of like-minded individuals, bridging connections across the job market spectrum. The app doesn’t just facilitate networking but also offers valuable resources, including mentorship opportunities and job listings, providing an essential support system for young job seekers,” said Priscilla Yeboah.

Speaking on the bank’s partnerships to support young people, Crystabel Vorgbe, Youth Segment Manager, indicated that Absa’s collaborations with key partners such as MEST Africa, the Mastercard Foundation, and the Young Investors Network have fueled the dreams of many young people.

“These partnerships have not only benefited approximately 11,000 individuals in their quest for employment but have also provided 10 young start-ups with financial support to the tune of GHs2 million cedis, fueling their entrepreneurial dreams.”

The Talent Acquisition Manager at Absa Bank, Prince Tettey Nartey highlighted the importance of young people seizing internship opportunities during their educational journey. “This proactive approach helps students spice up their CVs, making them more attractive candidates when they step into the job market.”

The Absa ReadytoWork initiative is designed to provide young people with the needed skills to help them transition from school into the world of work. The programme provides materials that will help them develop work, people, money, entrepreneurial skills, computational thinking, and blockchain.

As part of the ReadytoWork programme, Absa is partnering with Mastercard Foundation to organise the bank’s maiden of ReadytoWork Mastercard Foundation Youth Forum and Career Clinic. This comes off on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th November 2023, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). This is aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the youth development eco-system to create coversations and harvest lessons that will help grow the next generation.