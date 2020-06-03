Participants in the first edition of the China International Publishing Corporation (CIPG) Webinar have condemned what appears to be widespread propaganda with regards to the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Webinar codenamed, “Strengthen China-Africa cooperation and pool the media’s anti-epidemic efforts worldwide,” brought together participants from African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Uganda and some media moguls in China.

The participants consented that politicians, especially in the western world should desist from politicizing the pandemic and rather form synergies to fight it.

“Politicians should not exploit the pandemic by pointing a blaming finger at the World Health Organization. It is undermining collective efforts to fight the pandemic. Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the collective responsibility of all world leaders and all hands must be on deck.”

“There should be close coordination between the media, governments and the World Health Organization to fight the pandemic,” they emphasized.

They declared zero tolerance for discrimination and called for collaborative efforts to embark on anti-racism campaigns to fight the pandemic.

“Let’s ignore false publications that seek to undermine Africa and China’s relations.”

They cautioned some western media networks against churning out fake news and urged them to rather expose institutional loopholes in the fight against the pandemic.

The Webinar which lasted for two hours was moderated by Wang Xiaahui of the China International Publishing Corporation Group (CIPG).

The Webinar is among tailored events designed by the CIPG to create a common platform for Africa and China’s media to better inform the populace in advance about the preventive protocols required to stay safe.

Chinese/philanthropic donations

Following the pandemic’s outbreak, the Chinese government has so far donated large consignments of medical Aid to some African.

An estimated 37.6 tons of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other COVID-19 Aid arrived at Ghana’s international airport (Kotoka) on Monday, April 7, 2020, as part of a large scale Chinese government relief operation to support Africa in the COVID 19 fight.

The PPEs comprised N95 face masks, medical protective suits, goggles, gloves, thermometers, and ventilators.

Recipients of the first consignment include Ghana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’ Ivoire, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Republic of Congo, Cape Verde and Sao Tome.

Jack Ma Foundation

In addition, there was a huge donation from the Chinese Billionaire’s privately-run Jack Ma Foundation.

The Jack Ma Foundation signalled the donation of the second consignment to 54 African nations as a means to contain the COVID 19 pandemic spread.