Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 8,885. This is according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

This implies that 337 new cases have been detected since the last update from the Ghana Health Service on June 2.

Meanwhile, 57 persons have recovered from the virus pushing that count to 3,189.

There are currently 5,658 active cases.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,102 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,452 and 456 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,102

Ashanti Region – 1,452

Western Region – 456

Central Region – 445

Eastern Region – 134

Volta Region – 86

Western North Region – 73

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 6

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

