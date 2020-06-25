The Electoral Commission (EC) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the new voters’ register.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25, 2020, gave the Commission the green light to go ahead and compile a new register for the 2020 general elections as planned.

It also endorsed the commission’s decision to remove the current voter ID from the list of identification documents to register to vote.

The Supreme Court made the declaration in a case brought before it by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a private citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson challenging the EC’s decision to compile a new register and also exclude the current voters’ ID and birth certificates on the list of identification documents.

But the apex court in a ruling indicated that the election management body is independent and its action can only be guided by the court if it goes against the law.

“By this decision, the Electoral Commission i.e. 2nd Defendants in Suit No. J1/9/2020 and 1st Defendants in Suit No. J1/12/2020 are hereby directed to commence the compilation of the voter registration exercise as scheduled. By these decisions and, by virtue of Article 130 (2) of the Constitution any court in which same or similar action is pending or yet to be filed shall apply the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in these consolidated suits,” the Supreme Court directed.

The Electoral Commission in a statement after the ruling said: “As a Commission which believes in the sanctity of the law, we respect the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Registration exercise to come off as planned

The Commission thus assured that the registration will be conducted between Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and August 6, 2020.

“The Electoral Commission takes this opportunity to assure its stakeholders that the Voters Registration Exercise will start from Tuesday, the 30th of June 2020 to the 6th of August, 2020. The Commission entreats all its stakeholders to hold themselves in readiness for the Voters Registration Exercise”

Below is the press statement from EC