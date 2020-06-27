The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the country will have the most digitized economy within the next four years if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is given another term in office.

“The implications of digitization for the economy are phenomenal and by the grace of God, Ghana will become the most digitised economy in Africa in our next term in office. We are on track and we are making good progress,” he said while addressing a special National Council meeting of the party held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 26, 2020, to acclaim Nana Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate for the NPP.

The Vice President who has for years been determined to restore the country’s economy with the use the technology said that the government is seeing to it that the vulnerable in society have easy access to everything without going through corrupt means.

“Digitization is the best way to protect the poor and under-privileged who have no connections. With digitization, I can renew my NHIS membership on my mobile phone or apply for my passport online. I don’t have to know anybody. With digitization, government revenues will increase several folds. You do not have to pay a bribe to get a driver’s license or birth certificate,” he insisted.

