Two more persons have died from the novel Coronavirus disease in Ghana bringing the country’s death toll to 38.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

227 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded raising the country’s case count to 8,297.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s update, some 39 persons who contracted the virus have also recovered increasing the recoveries count to 2,986.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5,798 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,263 and 436 cases respectively.

Cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 5,798

Ashanti Region – 1,263

Western Region – 436

Central Region – 410

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 84

Western North Region – 68

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 6

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

