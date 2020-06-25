Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of scheming to rig the 2020 elections by manipulating the electoral process.

According to him, the government is engaging in the act because it fears that Ghanaians will not renew its mandate in the December 2020 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, June 25, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the government is trying to “systemically disenfranchise eligible citizens of this country,” in a bid to cover up for its poor performance.

“This represents the handiwork of a desperate incumbent that on account of its very poor performance in government, sees its very political survival only through the prism of manipulation of the electoral process to exclude a section of Ghanaians who they suspect may not renew their mandate at the polls,” he said.

John Mahama’s comment comes after the Supreme Court on the same day dismissed the NDC’s case against the Electoral Commission (EC).

The NDC was challenging the EC’s decision to exclude the current voter’s ID card from the list of identification documents to register to vote.

The NDC had stood firm in its position that the EC’s decision will disenfranchise the many Ghanaians who do not have a Ghana Card or a passport; the only two documents accepted by the EC for the registration.

The party, prior to dragging the EC to court had held various demonstrations across the country to register their opposition to the plan.

With the court’s verdict delivered, the party believes Ghanaians eligible to vote in the 2020 polls may not be able to do so because they lack the required identification documents to register for the new voters’ ID card.

John Mahama insists that the NPP government is using the Electoral Commission to carry out its agenda of rigging the 2020 polls.

“A caring, compassionate government will not push us to the brink, at a time of a major pandemic such as COVID-19 that is causing so much anguish among our citizens…It is deeply regrettable that the Electoral Commission, which should be independent and has carved a niche for itself as a well-respected commission in the whole of Africa has today made itself a willing tool in the execution of his most diabolic agenda.”

The flagbearer further indicated that he is convinced that the incumbent party will lose the upcoming polls despite the development.