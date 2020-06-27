Alumni of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), have supported the safe stay of final year and gold track students of the school with a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Deputy Global Organizer of the Alumni, Giant Julius Ben Nkrumah, at the handing over of the items which included thermometer guns and sanitizers told Citi News the GHS40,000 worth of PPE is to complement what government has provided the schools to protect students against COVID-19.

“The Alumni of the school are more or less shareholders of the school so we always have the school to our heart. In this COVID-19 era, definitely we have an eye on the school and most importantly, to protect the staff and the students as a whole. That’s why we came together and decided to purchase these PPE for the school. We brought non-contact infrared thermometers, disposable gloves, surgical face masks, N95 respirators, cloth face masks, coveralls, goggles, face shields, bleach/antiseptics, pulse oximeters, foot covers, head covers, hand sanitizers, and two-way radios. This is just to help them and from time to time. We will check to see how best they are doing and if there are other needs we can assist.”

The Headmaster of GSTS, Samuel Kofi Essel who was grateful to the Giants said although government has provided some of the PPE, the additional supply from the alumni coupled with the school’s COVID-19 protocols in place should be enough for the safety of the students.

“For our Old Boys to see the need to come to the aid of their alma mater to support with these PPE, I strongly believe it will go a long way to add up to that of the government. As at 6 am this morning, 990 students had reported. We are actually expecting 1,220 final year and gold track students. I will say that as at today, the number of students who have reported is not that bad because, in this era of COVID-19, some of the parents are sceptical and are even not sure whether they should allow their children to come to school,” he noted.

He continued, “All the same, we have a well-established sickbay donated by the Old Boys which is well equipped as our isolation centre but as af now, we don’t have any case. The necessary guidelines pertaining to the number of students that should be in a class have been followed and so we have 25 per class. We are also using our IT laboratory, library, auditorium and science laboratories as classrooms so 12 additional classrooms have been created to support the existing 38 for social distancing.”

Right from the entrance of the Ghana Secondary Technical School, GSTS, it was evident that the authorities have been following all the COVID-19 protocols to safeguard students from infections.

They include the checking of temperatures, hand washing and posters for the wearing of nose-masks.