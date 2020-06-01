The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will in the coming days spill excess water from the Weija Dam as part of routine measures to safeguard the dam.

This was contained in a press release issued on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

According to the press release, the Weija Dam has seen its water levels increasing from 37ft to 47.9ft within two days hence the need for the spillage.

This is to ensure that the water is kept below the safe operating level of the dam in order to prevent it from possibly collapsing, the water company explained.

“Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that, the Weija Dam level has risen from 37ft to 47.9ft within two days. As a result, the company will begin spilling excess water from the Dam as part of routine measures to safeguard it. The safe operating level of the dam is 47.9ft. Like every dam, its safe operating levels are maintained to prevent it from possible collapse. Hence, the spillage,” the statement noted.

The company further urged individuals and institutions with properties downstream of the dam to evacuate the area to forestall any eventualities and also to protect life and property.

“Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam, that the opening of the spillway gates is inevitable and possibly cause flooding.”

The company, therefore, urged inhabitants of “communities downstream and along the buffer zone of the river course, to evacuate the area to forestall any eventualities and also to protect life and property.”

The GWCL has also begun a house-to-house sensitization and is also using public address systems within the communities to inform people about the spillage.

Opinion leaders, Chiefs, Assemblymen, Unit Committee leaders and Heads of schools have been informed to help in sensitizing the people in the communities, according to the press release.

Affected areas

According to the release, the following areas will be affected by the spillage:

Tetegu

Oblogo

Pambros Salt

Lower McCarthy Hill

Lower Weija

Bojo Beach

Ada Kope

Tsokome and surrounding communities.

In 2016, a number of communities in the catchment area of the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality were submerged, following the spillage of the dam by the GWCL.

Communities such as Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Weija, Bojo Beach and Ada Kokpe were inundated, while others, including Glefe and Opetekwei, were also seriously affected.

Follow @Khaptain4real

