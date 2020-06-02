The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council is asking its members who might not be able to follow all the compulsory guidelines needed to be done before commencing services on Sunday not to open.

The President announced that religious activities can commence from Friday, June 5, having just a majority of 100 congregants within a one-hour service following the easing of the Coronavirus-induced restrictions.

On the back of this, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry released over 20 guidelines religious bodies must follow before opening for services.

These include a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy, and making available thermometer guns to be used to check the temperatures of people going into the church or mosque.

But speaking on Citi TV‘s morning show, Breakfast Daily, the General Secretary of the GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah said churches should not rush to start services if they do not have all the requirements being demanded.

According to him, this is to ensure that the whole environment is safe to prevent anyone who might have the disease to infect others with it.

“We are writing to our congregations and we are telling them that they should not be in a rush to open. If you’re able to put all these things together or much of these together and you can open on Sunday, fine. But if you have to wait a little bit to be able to put all that is required in place before you open, then you can go ahead and do that before you reopen. Especially the training and education that we have to do ahead of our people coming back to church, they are very important and we must not put them aside. It is not compulsory that you must open on Sunday if you are not ready,” he stressed.

On his part, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, said it will be challenging to implement some of the new guidelines instituted for Muslim worshipping in the mosques.

Among the advisories for the Moslems include designating a waiting room or area where a person who becomes sick at the premises or at an event can be isolated from others while making preparations from evacuation.

But Sheikh Shaibu, on the same show, said considering the nature of how mosques are located, that guideline will be challenging to implement.