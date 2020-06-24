The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin wants the public to disregard media reports suggesting that he has contracted the Coronavirus infection.

According to the legislator, who doubles as the Board Chair of the Ghana Water Company Limited, he has, in the past week been going around his official and personal duties hence, claims that he has tested positive for COVID-19 are false.

In a Facebook live to respond to the claims, the Effutu MP insisted that:

“Quite, unfortunately, people are imagining me to be. But this is me, I have spent the past days in the courts and right from here I am going to Parliament. Per the demands of the work, you spent time in the constituency, to do parliamentary work. It is not easy because the constituents want to see you every day. Parliament expects you to work and you have your personal business. But as you can see, I am well and hearty,” he noted.

Following the mass testing of Members of Parliament on the order of the Speaker of Parliament, there have been reports that some Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but Parliament subsequently rejected the claim.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has also said the medical department of Parliament will schedule a third round of testing for the MPs and staff for COVID-19.

His comments follow an announcement on the floor of the House last week, indicating that some MPs, staff and journalists were not self-isolating.

But the Majority Leader said the testing would be conducted again before recess.

“I think it is important we have a third one so that we will be clear in our minds. I have tested negative on two occasions but it does not mean I am outside the realm of infections.

“If you have it and you recover, the good thing for you will mean you have succeeded in building sufficient antibodies and that for the next one year, you will be able to resist, but if I test negative on two, three occasions, all that it means is that I have not come into contact with the virus.”