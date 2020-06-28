The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later tonight, Sunday, June 28, 2020, present his 13th nation address on measures being taken by the government to manage the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Information from the Presidency says the update is scheduled for 8 pm.

The address is expected to outline plans for the resumption of classes for Junior High School (JHS) final year students in preparation for their exit examination from Monday, June 29, 2020.

Nana Addo has said, the success or failure of the partial reopening of schools will inform the government’s next line of action in the educational sector.

However, some stakeholders have said, the government should have reconsidered its decision to partially reopen the schools.

Universities in Ghana reopened on June 15, 2020, while Senior High Schools (SHS) resumed on June 22, 2020.

Currently, Ghana’s cumulative count stands at 16,742.

It follows the verification of 311 new cases per the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has also increased to 12, 720.

Meanwhile, nine more persons have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 112.

A total of 290,365 tests have been done from March to date.