Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not worthy to lead this country again.

According to him, the NDC is only seeking to return to power to serve the nation an “additional dose of their incompetence”.

“We recall that after eight years in office, the results of their economic management was declining growth, high and constantly rising inflation, rapidly depreciating currency, loss of business confidence, high unemployment, poorly regulated finance sector, a collapsing NHIS, no ambulance system to speak about, dumsor, 45 percent average annual increase in electricity prices, increases in taxes, freeze on public recruitment and cut on research allowances…Finally, they ended with the IMF for a bailout.”

Dr. Bawumia took the swipe on the NDC on Saturday, June 27, 2020, while delivering his acceptance speech to be the running mate of Nana Akufo-Addo for the 2020 general elections.

Presidency not for experimenting and learning from mistakes

At the same event, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo also said the presidency is a serious office and not one to be used for trial and error.

“We are told that those who were responsible for the worst economic performance of the last 30 years say they have learned their lessons and seek another opportunity to correct their mistakes. Then I ask, should the presidency be used for experiments? Surely not. You the Ghanaian people deserve better and you will get better on 7 December,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Akufo-Addo urged members of the NPP to campaign on the achievements of their government within the last three and half years.

