The National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin issuing 3,875,441 printed cards to Ghana Card applicants at 5,635 registration centres nationwide from Monday, June 8, 2020, to Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The Authority will be issuing the cards in time for the Electoral Commission’s compilation of a new voter register.

The EC plans to make the Ghana Card and the passports the only valid identification for registering to vote.

“This nationwide card issuance blitz will enable 11,062,850 Ghanaians to possess Ghana Cards in good time to be used for vouching for their relatives or other Ghanaians who wish to register during the nationwide Mop-Up registration exercise commencing on 18th June 2020 and ending in mid-September 2020.”

It will also enable persons in possession of the Ghana Card to use it for other mandatory purposes stated in the National Identity Register Regulation, 2012 (LI 2111), including registering as a voter and vouching for others as Ghanaians,” the authority noted in a press release today, Friday, June 5, 2020.

The authority also disclosed that adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided for use by the NIA’s field officers during the exercise.

“In addition, security personnel will be deployed at each Registration Centre to ensure that crowd control measures such as physical distancing and appointment system are strictly observed,” it added.

Meanwhile, applicants attending the NIA card collection centres will be required to be in their face masks and wash their hands before beginning the card collection process.

