The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Akufo-Addo government has abysmally failed in the delivery of its promises on the economy.

According to the party, despite making 45 promises of strengthening the economy and improving the lives of Ghanaians, the NPP has achieved only 12, representing 27% of what it promised.

Former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who led the presentation of the NDC’s tracking of the government’s promises at a press briefing in Accra on Monday said: “On the economy, 45 promises were made. Only 12 have been delivered, so we scored the NPP 27%. 33 [of the promises on the economy] were not delivered.”

“For instance, you will realize that there are a lot of failed promises here like the other sectors…They promised to grow the economy and create wealth and prosperity for the vast majority of Ghanaians through private sector empowerment, they failed [to do that],” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

He said other promises such as reducing the cost of doing business had not been fulfilled.

According to Ablakwa, the NPP government had only worsened the situation of businesses and caused many to collapse.

“The few businesses they came to meet they are destroying them. The opportunity is for just a few people…The cost of doing business, empirical data shows that we are not doing well,” he insisted.

The economy has been a major theme for performance comparison between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

While the NDC insists that its economic performance, while it was in power, remains superior, the NPP insists that it has been a better manager of the economy.

The NPP on a website it launched in February 2020 to enable Ghanaians to track its promises indicated that it made 30 promises on the economy and had delivered on 24 of them, including those they are in the process of executing, representing 80% of delivery.

NDC rates NPP 14% in fulfilling 2016 manifesto promises

NDC further rated the governing NPP 14 percent in the delivery of promises it made prior to the 2016 general elections.

“You are given four good years of the destiny of the people and all you can do is 14 percent. And even this we have been so generous. You scored an F,” Ablakwa said at the press conference.