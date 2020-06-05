Parliament has passed the Education Regulatory Bodies Bill, 2019 to effectively and efficiently regulate the education sector in the country.

The Bill was passed after undergoing intensive amendments at the consideration stage when it was laid and read at the plenary by the Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh on May 29, 2019.

The Bill if assented to by the President, will restructure and merge the existing National Council for Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board into one institution to be known as the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

It is also expected to merge the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations and the National Vocational Training Institute into a new body, to be known as the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The Act also deals with the administrative and financial provisions in respect of the five regulatory bodies established under the Bill and provides for the National Teaching Council, the National Inspectorate Authority and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment respectively.

The Education Regulatory Bodies Bill, 2019 was made up of 118 Clauses with two Schedules.

The First Schedule is made up of Information Required for an Application for Accreditation while the Second Schedule is made up of Form of Accreditation Certificate.

The Bill is amongst about 36 that were laid before Parliament in May 2020 when it reconvened.

Meanwhile, there are two other Education related Bills receiving attention from Parliament.

These are the controversial Pre-tertiary Education and the Public Universities Bills.