The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the presidency is a serious office and not one to be used for trial and error.

Akufo-Addo made the remark in reaction to former President John Dramani Mahama’s second attempt at the presidency after his defeat in the 2016 election.

Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party have tagged John Maham as an incompetent leader and one who supervised a weak economy amid widespread corruption.

According to Akufo-Addo John Mahama made so many mistakes while in power and hence must not be given a second chance to ruin the fortunes of the country.

“We are told that those who were responsible for the worst economic performance of the last 30 years say they have learned their lessons and seek another opportunity to correct their mistakes. Then I ask, should the presidency be used for experiments? Surely not. You the Ghanaian people deserve better and you will get better on 7 December,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the comments today, Saturday, June 27, 2020, when he was officially acclaimed as New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo urged members of the NPP to campaign on the achievements of their government within the last three and half years.

“We have a good story to tell and we should go out and tell it. In every sector of our lives. We should show the difference between the NPP way of tackling problems and the way our opponents do it. We grow the economy, they shrink the economy. We create a properly regulated enabling atmosphere for businesses to flourish, they allow chances and speculators to lure citizens into putting their monies into doggy enterprises. They bring our banks and our financial services to mere collapse and we have to clean up thoroughly and restore confidence.”

“They plunge us into dumsor, we keep the lights on. They look on clueless as hundreds of thousands of Ghana’s children exit school at JHS, we bring free SHS and free TVET to prepare our children better to face life. They resort to crude language when they are faced with difficult arguments, we raise the level of public discourse. We owe it to ourselves and to Ghana to win the elections in December decisively to make sure that we keep the economy on track and not in the hands of people who will run it again into the ground.”

NPP destined to lead Ghana’s transformation agenda – Kufour

At the same event, former President John Agyekum Kufuor also touted the credentials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying, the party holds the key to Ghana’s massive socio-economic development.

He says, the NPP is endowed with transformational leaders who are committed to putting the country’s interest far above that of the party.

“This leadership doesn’t just talk, it does the work. This is why Ghana must just give the NPP another term. I always say that our party is destined to lead in the transformation of the country and the party always gives the leadership that will do the work for the people of Ghana. It is not easy for old men to see their grandchildren rise and prosper the way this party is doing. I pray that God will give our current leadership the victory, and the victory should be sustained. It should be victory after victory for the NPP and Ghana”.

