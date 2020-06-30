The recoveries from COVID-19 in Turkey have neared 172,000 on Monday, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

A total of 1,214 patients won the battle against the COVID-19 virus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to nearly 171,809, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

Turkey registered 1,374 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and the total number of infections nationwide reached 198,613, showed the ministry data.

“Turkey is determined to drop the number of coronavirus infections, but not cautious enough in following the measures,” Koca warned.

He said the number of patients who have been hospitalized is in balance with the number of the newly discharged.

“The rise in patients under intensive care is within ordinary range,” he added.

The country’s death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,115 with 18 new fatalities reported.

Over 1,000 patients remain in intensive care, according to data.

Turkey’s health care professionals conducted 51,014 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.33 million.

The number of active cases in the country are 21,689.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed almost 503,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia, and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Nearly 10.2 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 5.16 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.