Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is convinced that the compilation of the new voters’ register will not compromise their victory in the 2020 polls.

He says although the party’s hopes of having the polls conducted with the existing voters’ register have been dashed, it is still confident of recapturing power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This assertion from the opposition leader comes on the back on the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the NDC’s case against the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, June 25 gave the EC the green light to compile a new electoral roll.

The court also endorsed the EC’s decision to exclude the current voter’s ID card from the list of identification documents needed to register to vote.

Addressing the public at a news conference on Thursday evening, the former president said no election rigging schemes by the “failed” Akufo- Addo administration will save them from losing their re-election bid.

“No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days. With or without a new voters register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God,” John Mahama said.

John Mahama accused the government of engaging unscrupulous activities over fears that Ghanaians will not renew its mandate in the December polls.

He indicated that the government’s attempt to “systemically disenfranchise eligible citizens of this country” is to cover up for its poor performance.

“This represents the handiwork of a desperate incumbent that on account of its very poor performance in government, sees its very political survival only through the prism of manipulation of the electoral process to exclude a section of Ghanaians who they suspect may not renew their mandate at the polls,” he said.

NDC disappointed in Supreme Court ruling on new register

The NDC Presidential Candidate also said the party is disappointed in theSupreme Court’s ruling.

John Mahama maintained that the party vehemently opposes the outcome of the case it [NDC] filed at the Supreme Court.

“Despite the well-reasoned reliefs we sought, the apex court of the land gave the leeway for the Electoral Commission to go ahead with the exclusion of the existing voter identification cards from the list of identification requirements. We are deeply disappointed and strongly disagree with the court over this outcome, which has confounded many legal experts and thrown the country into a state of confusion,” he said.

According to Mr. Mahama, the legal team of the NDC “is examining this decision even as we await the full judgement”.