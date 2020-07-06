The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has closed down its head office at Dzorwulu after 46 employees tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

All employees of BOST at the head office have been asked to work from home temporarily, following the development.

Staff who have tested positive are also expected to begin self-isolation immediately, according to BOST.

The cases were detected after a mass testing of staff was conducted at the head office.

“The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited would like to announce for the information of the general public that it has closed down its head office at Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Municipality from Monday, 6th July to Monday, 13th July 2020.

“This has become necessary due to a mass testing of staff carried out by the company at the head office in the wake of a staff of the IT department testing positive for the virus. After the mass testing, a number of staff tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment,” a statement from the Corporate Communications Department of BOST said.

The company has given the assurance that the development will not “negatively impact the operations of the company since all staff have the needed facilities and enhancements to work from home within the period.”

BOST said its head office will be fumigated to “ensure the safety of staff is not compromised when work resumes.”

BOST is the latest to join the list of organisations that have recorded COVID-19 cases.

Just recently, over 50 Jubilee Field workers tested positive for COVID-19, triggering calls for all workers at the facility to be quarantined.

Some health workers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

About 43 health workers in the Western Region have reportedly tested positive; while the Eastern and Ashanti Regions recently recorded 15 and 30 cases respectively.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 20,085 [As of July 6, 2020].

