The 5th edition of Ghana Music Awards UK has been postponed to next year.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of Ghana Music Awards UK since its inception in 2016.

The postponement is as a result of the coronavirus outbreak which has made it difficult for people to gather for such programmes.

According to them, they “are all aware somewhere early this year we received the sudden arrival of Corona Virus disease (Covid19). Because of this, there have been restrictions with regards to public events and gathering in the UK and the rest of the world. Since mid-March, our music industry and creative art, in general, have been affected by the Covid19 pandemic.”

They added that as an organisation, they are much concerned about this uncomfortable situation and the lives of their patrons.

“It is crucial at this moment to let our musicians, stakeholders, and supporters know that we are taking a keen interest in the measures issued by NHS and Government directives in curbing the spread of Codvid19 disease,” they added.

In a statement, they also commiserated with those who have lost their families and friends and thanked the frontline and essential workers who are doing their best to make life better during this period.

Ghana Music Awards UK recognises the achievements of Ghanaian musicians.

