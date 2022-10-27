With a burgeoning music career, urban gospel artiste Scott Evans is gradually establishing an enviable brand.

The musician, who has earned a number of nominations in various awards schemes in recent times, is set to perform at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK.

The ‘Ma Pe Ke’ hitmaker has also been nominated in the Best New Artiste and Gospel Song of the Year categories in this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK.

He will be performing alongside other gospel artistes like MOG Music, award-winning artiste Diana Hamilton and Joyce Blessing on the night.

Scott Evans who has been in the industry for close to about 2 years expressed excitement about his Ghana Music Awards UK gig.

“Performing at Ghana Music Awards UK and MOG’s New wine concert feels good, fulfilling, and amazing. It makes me understand that there is space, room for me and also proves the evidence of my hard work and how good, impactful my music is,” he said in an interview with ghanaweekend.com.

He added that he believes the United Kingdom has a good market for music and a great audience.

“Performing there is going to give me a big mileage and audience as well. Being in the music scene professionally 4 years and never seeing myself leaving to work in the UK, it’s good news for me and my team,” he added.

He also thanked his team and everyone who has always believed in the brand Scott Evans and hopes for more.

He will also be performing at MOG Music’s New Wine Concert.

The ‘Best Side’ hit maker who has dominated the charts on various media platforms has also been nominated for ‘Best New Artiste’, Best Gospel Music Video, and Urban Gospel song at this year’s Praise Achievement Awards.