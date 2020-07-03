Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has registered for the new voter ID card.

Dr. Bawumia registered at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in the Walewale constituency, today, Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Vice President in a Facebook post after registering said the process was smooth and safe and thus urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all safety measures as they go out to register.

“As we step out to register, let us continue to adhere strictly to all safety measures, including wearing our face masks and observing social distancing.”

“We are in challenging times because of COVID-19, but I encourage you, patriotic citizens of mother Ghana, to take part in the registration exercise,” he urged.

Akufo-Addo tours voter registration centres in Accra

In a related development, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, July 2, 2020, toured some registration centres in Accra.

The tour took him to the Kanda Cluster of Schools Registration Centre in Ayawaso East; Abossey Okai Presby Registration Centre in Ablekuma Central; Ebenezer Funeral Parlour (1&2) Registration Centres in Weija-Gbawe; Teshie Aboma Presby Church Registration Centre in Ledzokuku; and the Super Service Registration Centre in Klottey Korle.

Accompanied by the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey, and the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, President Akufo-Addo interacted with the registration officials at each of the five centres, who walked him through the processes of registering an eligible voter.