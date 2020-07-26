The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is calling for the prosecution of persons behind the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

A group of women had been seen in a video lynching the elderly woman after a soothsayer allegedly claimed she was a witch.

CHRAJ tweeted calling for a speedy investigation into the case and persons behind the dastardly act brought to book.

“The criminal practice of accusing our elderly mothers of witchcraft & subjecting them to banishment and lynching must be decried by all law-abiding citizens. CHRAJ calls for speedy investigations by the Ghana Police Service of all persons who masterminded this gruesome act.”

It said all persons seen in the video and their collaborators and instigators must be made to face the law.

“We call on the Ghana Police Service for expeditious investigations and prosecution of all suspects including those in the video footage and their collaborators and instigators.”

The tweets from CHRAJ

Calls for investigation and prosecution

On the same issue, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has also called for the immediate prosecution of persons behind the lynching of a 90-year-old woman.

The Ministry in a press statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2020, and signed by the sector Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, condemned the “barbaric act” and called for swift investigation and prosecution of all the culprits.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the government and People of Ghana, unreservedly condemns this barbaric act, and calls for immediate investigations and prosecution of all the perpetrators of this gruesome murder in accordance with our laws.”

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, has also condemned the act.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in a Facebook post, said, “I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.”

Also, Songtaba, a Civil Rights Organisation in the Northern Region had earlier given the police three days to ensure some arrests are made.

