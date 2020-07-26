The Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has asked government not to leave out any Ghanaian stranded abroad seeking to return back to Ghana.

The Government of Ghana through a special arrangement has granted some citizens abroad entry, even though the borders remain closed.

But the Tamale South legislator says many Ghanaians are still locked up in other countries with no funds, hence, the need for the government to urgently attend to them.

“We need to do something about Ghanaians abroad who are still stranded. They are our citizens. I know that some efforts have been done, but we need to get our citizens back home. Many of them are not working in foreign countries and we know what that means. At least, if they are home, family members will share some bread with them. That is not the case in Europe or America.”

“There is a huge number of Ghanaians out there, but what is being done to bring them into the country? The government must prioritise essential repatriation of Ghanaians as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic”, he added.

Ghana’s borders remain closed as part of measures to stop the importation of the Coronavirus disease into the country.

The borders were closed in March 2020.

This is not the first time the Minority in Parliament had called on the government to evacuate Ghanaian citizens stranded in other countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ghanaian nationals who are stranded outside the country amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and are willing to bear the cost of their evacuation are being brought home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is facilitating the travel back.

Evacuation conditions

The government’s pre-condition for evacuation is that the stranded citizens bear the full cost of their 14-day mandatory quarantine when they arrive in the country.

These arrivals will be quarantined at the Airport View Hotel, Alisa Hotel and Marriot Hotel.

Stay at the Airport View Hotel is costing GHS400 a night, Alisa Hotel going for GHS600 a night and Marriot Hotel going for GHS766 a night.

The government has indicated that the issue of Ghanaians stranded abroad will be addressed in phases.

The government’s pre-conditions for evacuation is, however, a source of concern for some of the Ghanaians abroad who have described them as excessive.

Some say they cannot afford the cost of quarantine because they have run out of money.