The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is calling for the immediate prosecution of persons behind the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

A group of women had been seen in a video lynching the elderly woman after a soothsayer allegedly claimed she was a witch.

The Ministry in a press statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2020, and signed by the sector Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, condemned the “barbaric act” and called for swift investigation and prosecution of all the culprits.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the government and People of Ghana, unreservedly condemns this barbaric act, and calls for immediate investigations and prosecution of all the perpetrators of this gruesome murder in accordance with our laws.”

On the same issue, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has also condemned the act.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in a Facebook post said, “I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.”

Also, Songtaba, a Civil Rights Organisation in the Northern Region had earlier given the police three days to ensure some arrests are made.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, has also pledged that the soothsayer and the two people she came with will be caught at all cost.

Even though many people have called for a hurried investigation into the matter, the police are yet to make any arrest since Thursday, July 23, the day the incident happened.

Find below the full press statement from the Gender Ministry

