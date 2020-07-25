To commemorate the 2020 Eid-ul-Adha festival, the Interior Ministry has announced Friday, July 31 as a public holiday.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Friday, July 31, 2020 which marks Eid-ul-Adha is a statutory public holiday and should be observed s such throughout the country,” a statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery said.

This year’s celebration, however, might take a different turn due to the novel coronavirus disease which has so far infected more than 30,000 persons in Ghana.

Muslims are obliged to celebrate the day while observing the coronavirus safety protocols.

“The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel coronavirus especially in relation to social events as public places,” the Ministry cautioned in the statement.

Eid-ul-Adha is known as the festival of sacrifice for Muslims, which seeks to honour Ibrahim (Abraham) who in an act of obedience, attempted to sacrifice his son.

Allah (God) provided a male sheep to be sacrificed instead.

In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed by Muslims across the world and divided into three parts: one-third of which is given to the poor and needy, while another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.