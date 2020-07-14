In this edition of the #CitiCBS Bernard Avle, Nathan Quao and Godfred Akoto Boafo review all the big news stories on the newspaper review segment.

Bernard Avle interviews Eric Nana Nipah, the Receiver of microfinance and savings and loans companies who had their operating licenses revoked.

There was also a conversation on CDD Ghana’s corruption watch expose on some aspirants in the just ended NPP Parliamentary elections with some reactions from Farouk Aliu Mahama

There was also playback of the World Health Organisation boss Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ address to member states on the latest measures in the global COVID-19 fight.

The team also had a discussion on the management of COVID-19 in some Senior High Schools that had reported cases.