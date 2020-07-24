Persons above the age of 50, health workers, and security people can register for their voters’ ID card at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) district offices from Saturday, July 25.

This new arrangement made by the Commission is to allow for more of such people to partake in the ongoing registration exercise.

“Beginning Saturday 25th July 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s District Offices across the country to register for their Voters ID Card. The list has also been extended to include health workers and all categories of security personnel, once they are able to show proof of identification,” the EC indicated in a statement.

Initially, only qualified applicants of 60 years of age and above, pregnant women, as well as lactating mothers and persons with disability had the EC district offices designated to them for registration.

But in the latest development, the age range for the elderly has been reduced to 50, with health workers and security persons of all categories given access to register at the various district offices across the country.

The electoral body, in the statement pleaded with the specified groups “to take advantage of this opportunity to get registered” as its officers will assist them accordingly.

“The Commission wishes to appeal to all, to complement its efforts to raise awareness about this latest arrangement, for the success of the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise,” the statement concluded.

Initial registration requirements

The EC, in its initial statement, highlighted that, “Applicants who wish to go to the district offices for their registration can download and print the Registration Form 1A and Guarantors Form in colour (where necessary) from the Electoral Commission’s website at www.ec.gov.gh, have their details filled and present them to the registration team to facilitate the registration process.”

Each applicant is to come along with a valid passport or Ghana card “to prove their eligibility to register”.

If the applicant fails to provide any of these two identification documents, he or she must “provide two persons each who have already registered to serve as guarantors”.

All qualified applicants are to register for the new roll while observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The compilation of a new voters’ register, which began on June 30 is currently in its fourth phase across the country.

So far, over seven million Ghanaians have successfully acquired their voters’ ID cards.