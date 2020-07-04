Emirates Airlines is scheduled to operate periodic flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ghana starting on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

This forms part of efforts to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Embassy in the USA in a statement said that “interested persons should visit the website of Emirates Airlines as soon as possible to make flight reservations from their current locations in the United States to Ghana connecting through United Arab Emirates.”

These interested persons are being urged to “make the appropriate arrangements to arrive in the UAE on time to connect with the flight that will leave for Ghana on Thursday, July 9.”

Reminding these travellers about the COVID-19 safety protocols, the Embassy has noted that they will be required to observe a two-week mandatory quarantine in various hotels whose services they would have to pay for themselves.

“The cost of quarantine, which includes boarding and meals should be paid directly to the preferred hotel prior to departure from the United States,” the statement added.

Interested persons must visit www.ghanaembassydc.org/reservation to make the necessary bookings.