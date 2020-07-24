Information from Ghana’s United States Embassy has indicated that Ethiopian Airlines will be running a special commercial flight on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from the Kotoka International Airport direct to Newark Liberty International Airport in the United States.

Borders have been shut down globally due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is to prevent the importation of the disease from country to country.

Some countries, however, have been repatriating their citizens in other countries through special arrangements while some are opening their borders but with strict restrictions.

The European Union, for instance, opened its external borders on July 1, 2020.

Only residents of some 15 countries were allowed into Europe following the reopening of the borders. The list however excluded countries such as Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt.

Below is the full statement from the US Embassy:

Ethiopian Airlines Special Commercial Flight to the United States

Ethiopian Airlines has informed the U.S. Embassy in Accra that the airline will be running a special commercial flight on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from Kotoka International Airport direct to Newark Liberty International Airport. It is the embassy’s understanding that only U.S. citizens or Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) with valid residency cards (“green cards”) will be allowed to purchase tickets or board the flight. Individuals holding U.S. visas of any type (immigrant, tourist, student, business, etc.) will not be allowed to purchase tickets.

This is not a U.S. Government-chartered or -funded flight. The U.S. Embassy is neither arranging nor purchasing tickets for private U.S. citizens of LPRs for this flight, and takes no responsibility for the ticketing process. Interested individuals should contact Ethiopian Airlines directly to obtain additional information:

Ethiopian Airlines City Ticket Office

Cocoa House Ground Floor, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Accra, Ghana

+233 24 242 6303 and +233 30 266 4856/7/8