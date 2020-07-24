Former Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini says the government is not communicating truthfully to Ghanaians, the real state of the roads in the country.

He argues that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the reading of the mid-year budget on Thursday, did not disclose in Parliament, accurate information about road projects undertaken.

In an interview with Citi News, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central says it is prudent for the government to be honest with Ghanaians, instead of creating the impression that significant gains have been made in the sector.

“If there is a shortfall and there is also a raging pandemic, you spend and eat what you have. You have to explain why and how you don’t have [funds]. Ghanaians are reasonable people, we will understand you and go along with you. But you have come to create a false impression when we are all confronted with bad roads across the country. If you come and create the impression that work has substantially been accomplished in the road sector, then it is a slap in our face.”

The government in its quest to address the poor road networks across the country declared 2020, as the “year of roads”.

It said it will largely focus on and prioritize road projects to improve infrastructure in that sector and bring an end to the cries of Ghanaians for better roads.

But Inusah Fuseini has constantly accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to take pragmatic measures to fix the poor road network in parts of the country.

Roads in mid-year budget review

During the mid-year budget review presentation on Thursday, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta noted that the “year of roads” agenda had been achieved despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 in the country.

The Finance Minister said the government delivered on its promise to construct more roads.

“As a Government, we have been preoccupied with providing connective infrastructure to spur socio-economic development. This has remained a high priority as it is a bedrock for the agenda to make our country the Regional Hub for trade, manufacturing, and logistics,” he said.

He also mentioned that roads in areas such as Accra, Ho, Kumasi, and Takoradi, continue to receive major facelifts, adding that critical inter-regional road projects and bridges, including the Eastern Corridor Road Phase I are under construction and near completion.

These statements seem contrary to agitations of most residents who have been outraged by poor roads and have resorted to a series of protests to pile pressure on authorities to get their roads fixed.

Others have also threatened not to vote in the upcoming general elections if their deplorable roads are not fixed.