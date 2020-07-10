In this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Abena Owusu Nyamekye;

Citi Newsroom’s Fred Djabanor joined Umaru Sanda Amadu on the NDC’s suit against the EC over the voter registration exercise in Senior High Schools

-Occupy Ghana writes to President Nana Akufo-Addo to revoke the Auditor General’s leave directive

– There were updates on an Assin South: MP aspirant who was arrested for flouting COVID-19 protocols after holding a political rally.

On the Point Blank segment, the deputy minister for health Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was interviewed on the state of the country’s COVID-19 fight.

