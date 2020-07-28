In this year edition of the Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Zoe Abu Baidoo come your way with all the big news stories of the day.

– There was a story on Government’s further easing of restrictions, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah clarified some of the President’s new directives.

– The protesting staff of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel return to work after meeting with management

– Over 11.6 million registered in ongoing mass voters’ registration exercise.

– Contempt case against Bernard Mornah adjourned indefinitely.

On the point blank segment, there was a live coverage of the NDC’s outdooring of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.