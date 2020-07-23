In this edition of the Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu bring all the days big news stories of the day.

They start with stories from the Finance Minister’s mid-year budget review in parliament.

– Government requests GH¢11.8b supplementary budget

-Ghana’s debt stock rises to GH¢255.7 billion

-The Finance Minister also disclosed that some ¢54.3million was spent on food for the vulnerable during the lockdown.

-Government announces GH¢100bn revitalization programme

On the Communications Ministry and Ghana Broadcasting impasse, there were updates on President Nana Akufo Addo’s directive to the sector minister to suspend her order to reduce the state broadcasters channels on the DTT.