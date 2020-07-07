In this edition of Eyewitness News Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame;

-Government approves 15% hike in transport fares

-There’s a story on the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s comment about the NDC choice of running mate.

According to him, the Former President Mahama should have chosen Hanna Tetteh or Marrietta Brew Oppong

-In the bulletin, the was a story on COCOBOD closing their Accra office after some positive cases were detected, also the GRIDCO Tema office to ensure mass testing after worker tests positive.

-President’s directive asking the Auditor General to proceed on leave described as improper by Civil Society Organizations

On the point blank segment, Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed Economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson.

