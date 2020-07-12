The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Sunday appealed to Ghanaians to desist from keeping their face masks in their pockets and bags instead of using them to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, NCCE Volta Regional Director who made the appeal said, it was appalling to see people not wearing the nose mask, but when confronted they pull it out of their pockets or bag “this is an attitude of irresponsibility at the highest order, and must be stopped forthwith”.

The NCCE Volta Regional Director made the call at a special COVID-19 outreach programme in the Atsiaklorbor community in the Ketu South District, which was relayed to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“Even some of those who attempted to use the masks hang it under their jawbone, a development which is not helping the fight against the pandemic,” he lamented.

Mr Kponor pointed out that when such unfortunate attitudes were not corrected, all efforts by the government to curb the spread of the virus would not materialize.

He said it was important for all to adhere strictly to all hygiene protocol and directives by government in order to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

Mr Kponor expressed disappointment with the attitude of the youth who were living their lives as if they were unaware of the coronavirus.

“They are playing football when they are not supposed to, carrying pillion rider on motorcycles when they are supposed to be maintaining physical distance among others.

“All these infractions of safety protocol will eventually increase the spread of the virus and the consequences would overwhelm our health systems,” he added.

Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, the Ketu South Municipal Director of the NCCE, urged parents to respect preventive protocols, adding that, it was the only way to survive the surge of the virus.

“Our survival in these trying times hinges on our personal decisions to protect ourselves,” she stressed.

Miss Celestine Kodzovi, NCCE Assistant Civic Education Office in the Volta Regional Office, took the residents through the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service preventive protocols and demonstrated how to properly wash hands under running waters as well as wear the face masks.